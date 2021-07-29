Claude Franklin Farris, 1929-2021

Claude “Pete” Franklin Farris, 91, of Loudoun County, died July 17, 2021 at his home in Lucketts, Virginia.

Pete was born on September 22, 1929 in Oatlands, Virginia to Matthew Elijah Farris, Sr. and Myrtle Elizabeth Phillips Farris. In 1938, Pete’s mother passed away. His father worked hard keeping the family together. Two years later, his father remarried Ethel Marie Turman. Pete was 1 out of 11 children.

He started school in Poolesville, Maryland. When the family moved back to Virginia, he went to Mountain Gap school in Oatlands, Virginia. It was a one-room school with 7 grades, heated by a coal stove. The students carried in the coal and drinking water for the day. When he talked about his school days, he often recited the poem, “I have a pocket full of rocks, a head full of knowledge, I got my education, at Mountain Gap College.”

Pete enjoyed farming. He was known for his beautiful vegetable gardens (the one and only place children where were not allowed). He loved farming so much that, when recalling about the day he was born, he said, “I remember that day very well because I cut corn all day.” And that’s about right, he farmed his whole life. Pete, like his father, was a very hard worker. He especially loved sharing his memories about farming Harrison’s Island.

Pete is survived by his wife, Melva Roberta Athey Farris and his brothers and sisters, Hazel Dove Lemon, Mary Elizabeth Farris Morrison, Charles Lucas Farris, Ruth Marie Farris Moore, Mandy Louise Farris Baun, Nancy Jane Farris Edwards, and Fred Lee Farris Sr. He was preceded in death by his father and mothers, his sister Annie Elizabeth Farris Hawes, and two brothers, David Leonard Farris and Matthew Elijah Farris, Jr.

Arrangements are with Colonial Funeral Home in Leesburg, Virginia.