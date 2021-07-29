Sharon Nalle, 1929-2021

Sharon Nalle went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 18, 2021, 3-1/2 months after her 92nd birthday.

Her health failed shortly after a fall in which she broke her hip. She was in and out of hospitals for her last three months, but was blessed to draw her last breaths at home attended by her daughter and granddaughter.

Sharon was born Melva Sharon Fry on April 1, 1929 in Lucketts, VA.

Her father Melvin Curtis Fry was a carpenter, her mother Madge Baker Fry a teacher and a homemaker. Sharon worked as bookkeeper and secretary until 1951, when she married Ned Nalle of nearby Leesburg, VA. The two were pillars of Sharon’s childhood church, Faith Chapel of Lucketts, until they sold their farm and retired to Central VA in 2003. Their loving marriage lasted just over 60 years, until Ned passed away on May 8, 2011. Sharon’s beloved brother Don Fry passed away that same year.

Sharon fell naturally into the role of matron to a family of six. She kept a spotless house, raised a bountiful garden, and served excellent meals every day of the week. There are some people around whom an oven just works better, and Sharon was one of them. There was no kitchen task that she couldn’t conquer, from canning to candy-making and everything in between. To be a friend to Sharon was to be a friend for life. As late as age 91, she still remembered every person who lived in every house down Lucketts Road when she was young. She knew whom they all married, where they lived and worked, and the names of their children. She kept in touch via phone calls and letters, attended their weddings and funerals, and looked back on them fondly late in life.

Sharon is survived by her daughter, Sharon Nalle Bedford; her three sons Edward Nalle, Donald Nalle and Robert Nalle; her ten grandchildren Cara Wilcox, Jacque Spruill, Lena Chung, Spencer Nalle, Mason Nalle, Benjamin Nalle, Elijah Nalle, Aaron Nalle, John Nalle and Mary Nalle; and her nine great-grandchildren.

Sharon’s funeral will be held at Faith Chapel in Lucketts, VA at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 9, followed by a brief service at Union Cemetery in Leesburg. The family will greet friends at the church starting at 1:00 p.m.

For friends who wish to make donations in her memory, the family recommends Reece’s Rainbow Special Needs Adoption Support.

Sharon’s family is grateful to God for the many good years that He gave her, and trusts Him to keep her until they see her again at the resurrection. “In My Father’s house are many mansions,” Jesus told His disciples in John 14. “I go to prepare a place for you… that where I am, there you may be also.”