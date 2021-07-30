High School Students Organize School Supplies Drive

Local high school students are teaming up with nonprofit group In the Gap to collect back to school items for over 100 families in need ahead of the 2021-2022 school year.

In the Gap, which was founded by Glenn Wooten of Leesburg, aims to help people in need who don’t quite qualify financially for government assistance. Wooten describes the organization as a “movement”. The movement has caught on among high school students looking to make a difference.

“We’re trying to start a movement where people don’t just sit on the sideline,” Wooten said.

Lyndsay Goodwin, a senior at Broad Run High School, started a group called Teens for Christ, which focuses on outreach in the community. She and other high school students have been soliciting for donations and helping with In the Gap’s movement.

“I have honestly always had a passion and a heart that calls me to help others… We have seen lives change first handedly and to see families not receiving the help they need is heartbreaking,” Goodwin said.

Wooten is thrilled with the help he’s gotten from youth in the community.

“People like Lyndsay are great, the teenagers. If they stay excited and keep these things going, we can do great things,” Wooten said. “People need to get out, volunteer and give back.”

Individuals can donate gently used and new items such as backpacks, notebooks, pens, pencils, coats, hats, and gloves. All items must be donated by Aug. 15, ahead of the Aug. 16 distribution date to the recipient families.

Donations can be dropped off at Axes and O’s, 21680 Ridgetop Circle Suite 125, in Sterling.