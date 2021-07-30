TASTE Leesburg Returns Aug. 14; Early Bird Tickets On Sale

One of downtown Leesburg’s most delicious events returns Saturday, Aug. 14.



Food vendors, breweries, wineries, businesses, artisans, and entertainment will fill four blocks of the historic downtown for TASTE Leesburg, which runs from 5-10 p.m. Aug. 14. Experience the flavor of Leesburg with over 50 booths showcasing a taste of all that the town has to offer. Local restaurants, food trucks, and vendors will offer a variety of menu options for purchase, or stop into one of the downtown restaurants for a bite to eat.



A total of 19 local breweries and wineries will also be on-site offering samples of beer, wine, cider, and mead. A discountedEarly Bird Drink Ticketis available online and costs $40. Ticket prices will increase to $50 beginning July 31. All ticket purchases include a souvenir sampling glass and unlimited drink tastings.



Check-in tents will be located on Town Green on West Market Street where you will need to show your ID and have your ticket scanned. A limited number of beverage tickets may be available the day of the event through online purchase only.



Live music will begin at 5 p.m. on the Center Stage, located on the corner of Market and King streets. The North Stage, at the corner of North King and Cornwall streets, will feature music, comedy, and karaoke.



Parking will be available downtown at the Town Hall parking garage, the Pennington parking garage, the Church Street parking lot, and the Loudoun County Government Center parking garage. Street closures will begin at 11 a.m. and are expected to cease at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15.



TASTE Leesburg is sponsored by Country Buick GMC, Power Home Remodeling, Leaf Guard, Polaris Financial Strategies Group, C2 Operations and Wegmans Food Markets.For more information about the event, go to tasteleesburg.com, or call Ida Lee Park Recreation Center at 703-777-1368.