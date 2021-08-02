Claude Moore Foundation Contributes $500K to Free Clinic Renovations

Claude Moore Charitable Foundation has committed $500,000 to help theLoudoun Free Clinic to undertake a major renovation and expand its facilities.

Theclinic, located at 224-A Cornwall St. in Leesburg, serves approximately 1,100 community members while more than 16,000 county residents potentially qualify for its free services.

“It is an extraordinary gift that will enable us to take the clinic to a higher level, allow us to serve more people in need and provide an enhanced environment so we can continue to be a leader in providing primary care to the County’s most vulnerable,” stated Executive Director Maribeth Sheehan.

Enrollment at the clinic increased by almost 40 percent following the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to rise.

“The Loudoun Free Clinic fills a critical healthcare need in the county,” stated Dr. William A. Hazel Jr., the foundation’s senior deputy executive director. “They provide much needed healthcare to county residents and the foundation is pleased to provide funding so they can not only continue their good work but also increase the number of residents served.”

The project will increase the number of exam rooms by 40 percent and provide renovated lab space and a larger waiting room.

Sheehan said the donation will have a far-reaching impact.

“In addition to this gift, over the last year the foundation has truly been a guiding light that, through its leadership, has enabled us to navigate the many issues we have faced throughout the pandemic,” she said.

Founded in 1998, the Loudoun Free Clinic provides healthcare services to adult residents of Loudoun County who are without health insurance or Medicaid. The nonprofitis funded entirely by grants and donations. Learn more atloudounfreeclinic.org.

TheClaude Moore Charitable Foundation’s mission is to provide assistance exclusively for charitable and educational purposes. Since 1987, the foundation has pledged or donated more than $23.6 million in charitable grants to nonprofits in Loudoun County.For more information go toclaudemoorefoundation.org.