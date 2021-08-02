Leesburg-area Man Charged in Mother’s Homicide

A 23-year-old man was arrested at a home outside of Leesburg last week after Maryland authorities charged him with killing his mother.

The body of 58-year-old Juanita Koilpillai was found July 25 outside her Anne Arundel County home. The cybersecurity executive and programmer had been fatally stabbed.

After finding her car and the suspected murder weapon at the Thomas Mill Road home the next day, investigators charged her son, Andrew Weylin Beavers, with first- and second-degree murder. He was taken into custody on Saturday and held pending extradition to Maryland.