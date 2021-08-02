Letter: Mike Panchura, Sterling

Editor: Loudoun County is starting to look a lot like Oceania, the communist state described by author George Orwell in his acclaimed novel “1984.”

By comparing what occurred in Orwell’s Oceania in “1984” with what’s occurring in Loudoun County in 2021, you can see that Orwell was prophetic when he published “1984” way back in 1949.He gazed into the future and he absolutely nailed it.

In Orwell’s Oceania in “1984,” the totalitarian regime in charge of the government is known simply as “the Party.” In Loudoun County in 2021, the regime currently in charge of the county government is known simply as “the Democrat Party.”

In Oceania, “… every statue and street building has been renamed … History has stopped. Nothing exists except the endless present in which the Party is always right.” “The alteration of the past is necessary” in order to “safeguard the infallibility of the Party.” Everything historical in Oceania was, using Orwell’s word, “vaporized.”

In Loudoun County, the Democrat Party’s supervisors have already “vaporized” the Confederate statue in Leesburg. Now, they are on an apparent quest to safeguard the infallibility of their party by vaporizing from buildings and roads the names of their own party’s forebears like Democrats Harry Byrd, Wade Hampton, John Mosby, and other Democrat Party segregationists, slave-owners, and Confederates.

In Oceania, “Power (resides) in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of (the Party’s) own choosing.” “Children are systematically turned into ungovernable little savages,” who “adore the Party and everything connected with it. … All their ferocity is turned outwards against the enemies of the state (Party).”

In Loudoun County, the Democrat Party’s School Board members also seem to be trying to tear human minds to pieces and to put them together again in new shapes by promoting Critical Race Theory.As Loudoun resident Mark Levin points out in “American Marxism,” his latest, best-selling book: “CRT is an insidious and racist Marxist ideology spreading throughout our culture and society. … Children in classrooms across America are being indoctrinated with CRT…students study lessons prepared by the disgracefulNew York Times1619 Project…Black Lives Matter, an openly Marxist and often violent organization…is celebrated.Moreover, teachers are being trained…to refocus their knowledge of history to accommodate CRT.”

In Oceania in “1984,” the main character, Winston Smith, initially tried to resist the despotic actions of the Party, but alas, the story concluded with Winston giving up.

In Loudoun County in 2021, the main characters are the citizens fighting the actions of the current Democrat Party leaders. How this story concludes is yet to be determined.

Mike Panchura, Sterling