Telos Expands Into Touchless Fingerprinting with Acquisition

TelosCorporationannounced Monday that it has acquired the assets ofDiamond Fortress Technologies, including all patents, and will integrate its ONYX touchless fingerprinting software with Telos’IDTrust360 platform.

The acquisition adds several patents to Telos’ collection of biometric and digital identity intellectual property and positions the Ashburn-based firm to better meet the needs of the rapidly expanding field of contactless biometrics technology.

“Enhancing IDTrust360 with ONYX will provide a game-changing licensed technology stack for organizations that are interested in mobile-enabled biometric capture and authentication services,” stated Telos CEO and Chairman John Wood. “We believe the acquisition of this patented touchless fingerprinting technology will allow us to eliminate much of the friction involved in biometrics data gathering for identity and access management and to better serve our growing customer base at both the enterprise and consumer levels.”

ONYXis a mobile, touchless biometrics system that uses a device’s camera to capture the user’s unique fingerprint, enabling fast and easy collection of fingerprint biometrics. To maintain and expand the ONYX technology, Telos has hired seven current DFT employees, including the key patent holders and employees critical to the growth and expansion of this technology.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Learn more at telos.com/identity.