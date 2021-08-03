Dulles Airport Manager Leaving for Roanoke Airport Job

Dulles International Airport Manager Mike Stewart announced this week that he will leave the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority after 14 years to become executive director of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport in September. Stewart also serves as MWAA’s vice president.

As manager of Dulles International, Stewart directed the airport’s response during operational challenges, including weather impacts, the diversion of 40 international flights when snow closed New York’s JFK Airport in 2018, the public health challenges of Ebola and COVID-19, international travel restrictions, and the expansion and upgrades of airport facilities, including construction of the Metrorail Silver Line facilities on the Dulles campus.

“I’ve been extremely fortunate to have worked with so many talented people at the Airports Authority and having the opportunity to work on so many different aspects of the aviation business,” Stewart stated. “I’ll miss the challenges and rewards of leading one of the busiest international airports in the world. I thank the leadership and my colleagues at the Airports Authority, and I look forward to working with a great team in Roanoke.”

Stewart, who became manager of Washington Dulles International Airport in 2017, has served in a number of executive and management positions at the Airports Authority, including vice president of Airline Business Development, recruiting new airlines and destinations to the Washington area’s airports and promoting travel and tourism in the region; manager of Airline Affairs, serving as liaison between the Airports Authority and airlines; and manager of Dulles Airport Administration, overseeing airport leases, contracts and permits for airport tenants and businesses, including ground transportation and parking.

Stewart’s previous experience in the airport and aviation industry includes general manager of the Dulles Jet Center, director of corporate real estate and airport affairs for Independence Air and management positions with US Airways and Piedmont Airlines.

Airports Authority President and CEO Jack Potter thanked Stewart for his years of service and his contributions to the Airports Authority, its business partners and its customers.

“Throughout his career, Mike has proven his ability to build and lead high-performing teams, foster strong partnerships with internal and external stakeholders and launch new and expanded lines of business,” Potter said. “We are fortunate to have benefited from his experience, skills and leadership, and we wish him all the best in his new endeavor.”