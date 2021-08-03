Leesburg Celebrates National Night Out Tuesday

The Leesburg Police Department will celebrate National Night Out tonight, Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 6-8 p.m. The event will take place in the Sycamore Hill community, 402 Gingko Terrace NE, in Leesburg. All town residents are invited to attend.



The Leesburg Police Department will have the Mobile Command Center and police cars on display. Children are invited to meet the officers in person. Loudoun County Fire and Rescue as well as the Town of Leesburg’s Streets Division will have equipment on display. Representatives from the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office will be in attendance with information about their services. Other activities will include refreshments, a raffle, balloon artist, and live music.



As the Leesburg Police Department’s premier community relations event, National Night Out serves to reinforce crime and drug prevention awareness while generating support and participation for local anti-crime efforts. It helps foster and strengthen neighborhood collaboration and police-community relations.

Sponsors for Leesburg’s 2021 National Night Out include Wegmans, Carolina Brothers BBQ, Target, and Walmart.



National Night Out is a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships. To learn more, go to natw.org.