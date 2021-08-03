Loudoun to Study Expanded Composting Program

Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) has proposed expanding the county landfill’s limited composting program, with an aim to reduce the waste headed into the landfill and incinerators, and put nutrients back into the ecosystem by producing fertilizer, mulch and other products.

According to a report prepared by Saines’ office, currently the landfill operates a compost program only producing enough soil for internal landfill use. Loudoun could follow Fairfax County’s lead to accept food scraps for composting every day of the week, producing soil, fertilizer, and mulch.

County supervisors approved study work to determine the costs and changes necessary for such a program unanimously; staff members are expected to report back to the county board with those results and options.