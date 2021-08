The Salvation Army of Loudoun County needs volunteers for its thrift store.

Volunteers are needed to sort our donations and set up items for display. Families, individuals, and groups of up to four people are welcome for shifts available Monday through Friday, and some Saturdays.

The thrift store sales help provide utilities, rent and food services to residents in need.

Learn more atsalvationarmypotomac.org/loudouncountycorpsor by calling 703-771-3371.