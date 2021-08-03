School Tennis Courts Could Convert for Pickleball

Loudoun County’s Parks and recreation staff members are set to work coming up with options to make school tennis courts convertible to use for pickleball.

County supervisors on July 20 voted unanimously to start that work, following a recommendation by the Joint Board of Supervisors and School Board Committee, on a project proposed and pushed by Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian).

Doubles tennis courts are 78 feet long and 36 feet wide; pickleball courts are the same size as doubles badminton courts, at 20 feet by 44 feet. With additional striping and a way to change the height of the net, which is lower for pickleball, the school system’s outdoor tennis courts could accommodate at least one pickleball court each.

The work will also include coming up with a way for players and leagues to reserve use of the courts, and coming up with the likely costs for that work.

The School Board is expected to hold a similar vote, and the results of that work to come back to the joint committee for further consideration.