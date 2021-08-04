Letter: Geary Higgins, Waterford

Editor: I recently saw a July 23 tweet from the Loudoun County Chair Phyllis Randall that said, “Some people think equity means taking from some to give to others. It doesn’t, equity means offering everyone the same opportunities to succeed and thrive. For that to happen we must first dismantle the racist systems that have unfortunately been foundational in America. Let’s go.”

First, let’s discuss so called “equity.” Many on the left like to use the words “equity” and “equality” interchangeably, but their meanings are quite different. In the political context “equity” is used to mean treating people differently with the desired outcome of getting everyone the same results. Equality, on the other hand is treating everyone the same under the law and providing them the same opportunity to succeed in their “pursuit of happiness.” So called “equity” is based on determining equal outcomes and is not about providing equal opportunities. You cannot have freedom and “equity” because people are all different, have different desires and will pursue different outcomes.

WhenNew York Timeswriter Nikole Hannah-Jones, leader of the controversial “1619 Project,” said in her own words, “If you want to see the most equal, multiracial democ … it’s not a democracy — the most equal, multiracial country in our hemisphere, it would be Cuba…. Cuba has the least inequality between black and white people of any place really in the hemisphere…”, she wasn’t talking about “the same opportunities to succeed,” she was talking about everyone having the same outcomes. Interestingly, in the quote above the author caught herself referring to Cuba as a democracy instead of a

Socialist State.

Now let’s talk about the “racist systems” that Phyllis Randall said, “we must first dismantle… for everyone (to have) the same opportunities to succeed and thrive.” Loudoun’s population is 7.6% African American, and yet we currently have three African Americans serving on a Board of nine. So, 7.6% of the population has 33.3% representation on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors. Since 1989, in Loudoun County, there have been six general elections where the county, statewide or national candidate was African American. In five out of six of those elections the African American candidate has won; Doug Wilder for Governor in 1989, Barak Obama for President in 2008 and 2012 and Phyliss Randall for At-Large Board of Supervisors in 2015 and 2019. Wendall T. Fisher for At-Large School Board in 1999 was the only one who lost. These facts simply don’t add up to Loudoun County operating as a “racist system.”

As to the need that we “must first dismantle the racist systems that have unfortunately been foundational in America.” I am greatly saddened when I hear this kind of race baiting coming from our leaders, particularly local leaders, because they should know better. For the record, America and Western Civilization did not start the institution of slavery, they ended it in the West and if you look to the east, there are countries that still practice forms of it and none of the “social justice” warriors even notice.

The Democratic Party has controlled the governor’s mansion and both houses of the legislature in Virginia from reconstruction until 1993, so if there are any “racist systems” in Virginia, they are the legacy and residue of over 120 years of one-party Democratic control and rule.

I would suggest to Phyllis Randall that she exhibit unbiased leadership and stop the divisive race baiting narrative, stop racially dividing the residents and children of Loudoun County and start governing with an eye towards “the content of a person’s character rather than the color of their skin.”

“Let’s go.”

Geary Higgins, Waterford

Former Catoctin District Supervisor and School Board Member