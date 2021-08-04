Masking Push Returns as COVID-19 Variant Cases Climb

Loudoun County hit an unwanted threshold last week, climbing back into the list of communities with significant spread of COVID-19’s potent Delta variant.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county last week reported more than 51 new cases per 100,000 in population. That rate of infection puts Loudoun into the category of “substantial” community transmission—and that comes with a recommendation that residents return to wearing masks in indoor public spaces. And, because of the highly contagious nature of the Delta variant, that recommendation also applies to fully vaccinated individuals.

The CDC reports that about 80 percent of all the counties in the United States now qualify as having “substantial” or “high” rates of community transmission where masks should be worn indoors.

According to the CDC, 54% of the 183,000 Loudoun residents eligible for the vaccine—those age 12 and older—are fully vaccinated. Just over 60% have had at least one dose.

The largest segment of the unvaccinated community in Loudoun are children under age 12 who do not yet qualify for vaccines.

That puts the focus on Loudoun’s public schools, which are planning to return to full-time, in-person learning on Aug. 26. Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, students have taken classes at home or had only parttime access to on-campus classes.

While there are no plans to curtail in-person learning this fall, the school division announced Monday that all students and school staff members will be required to wear masks this fall, regardless of their vaccination status.

The CDC had previously advised in mid-July that fully vaccinated students, teachers, and staff members should not be required to wear masks during class. However, last week, the CDC reversed its guidelines following an analysis of data concerning the spread of the Delta variant.

As for the possibility of a returning to a mask mandate for the general public, local leaders this week were looking toward state officials in Richmond for guidance. In addition to Loudoun,Fairfax, Prince William County, and Arlington counties are registering a “substantial” level of transmission. Stafford, Fauquier and Spotsylvania counties have been categorized as “high” by the CDC.

Yesterday, Fairfax CountyChairman Jeff McKay issued a call for all residents regardless of their vaccination status to wear masks indoors.

But in most cases, the spike in cases driven by the Delta variant so far only has resulted in a more robust push for unvaccinated individuals to get the shots needed to protect themselves from serious illness and to better protect those around them and to inhibit the development of additional virus variants.Vaccines are widely available. For details, go to loudoun.gov/covid19.