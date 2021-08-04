Supervisors Recognize State, National Championship Teams

Loudoun supervisors have adopted resolutions recognizing some of outstanding young athletes in the county—including three teams from Dominion High School that this year won state championships, and two hockey teams that brought home national championships.

Ashburn Xtreme Hockey, based primarily at Ashburn Ice House, brought home the USA Hockey Nationals Tier II Championship title for both the 16U AA and 18U AA divisions.

According to the resolution passed unanimously July 20, the U16 AA team won the USA Hockey Tier II National Champions competition in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Monday, May 3, the same day the U18 AA won the same title in their division playing in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“It was a great ride to have two teams win something like that,” said Coach Gary Pouliot, who led both teams. “It is very, very special.”

The U16s were ranked first in the country most of the year, and won their last game in overtime.

“And as I told them both, as they received their national championship rings, it’s something you can always look back on and say, you were the best in the country for that particular year and in that age group,” Pouliot said.

The same night, supervisors recognized the Dominion High School boys’ and girls’ lacrosse teams and the girls’ soccer team, all three of which won their state championships.

According to the resolution, the girls’ soccer Titans won the Virginia Class 4 state championship in Newport News on June 23 following an undefeated season. Three days later, the girls’ lacrosse team won their second Virginia Class 4 state championship in three years in Crozet, and that same day the boys’ team won in Lynchburg, also capping off an undefeated regular season.