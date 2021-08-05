Loudoun Opens Applications for $6M in Hotel Relief Grants

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has dedicated $6 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding to the new Hotel Relief Grant Fund, supporting a hospitality industry that is struggling to recover from COVID-19.

“Hotels, B&Bs and other overnight accommodations play a critical role in supporting all sectors of Loudoun’s vibrant economy. From the business meeting that secures investment to the family getaway that supports agritourism, overnight stays help define Loudoun’s quality of life and facilitate lasting impressions,” stated Loudoun Economic Development’s Executive Director Buddy Rizer. “Coming out of COVID-19 restrictions with business travel lagging, our hotels and B&Bs need help. In their moment of greatest need, we expect this grant to be a necessary shot in the arm to re-open to full capacity.”

Loudoun has nearly 6,000 hotel rooms and hundreds more bed and breakfast rooms.

For eligible applicant businesses, the grant will provide $1,000 per room, up to a maximum of $250,000 for a single business location.

“We really are at the beginning of the recovery for the travel and hospitality industry and while we are seeing a return of visitors, our businesses—especially lodging facilities—will face tremendous revenue and job loss,” stated Visit Loudoun President and CEO Beth Erickson. “A recent tourism economics study showed that one out of every three American jobs lost during the pandemic was in the tourism sector. This commitment by the Board of Supervisors goes a long way toward helping to restore our industry, bring back jobs and will generate valuable spending for our businesses, benefiting the county, as a whole.”

To be eligible, businesses must be in good standing with the county, have been in operation before March 1, 2020, be subject to Loudoun’s Transit Occupancy Tax, show a reduction in revenues of 25% due to the pandemic since March 1, 2020, and be open to the public as of Aug. 1. Short-term residential rentals are not eligible.

Grant funding may be used for general operating expenses of costs associated with COVID-19 such as sanitation.It may not be used to purchase unrelated equipment or upgrades.

Find more information about the grants and watch a recorded webinar at LoudounBusinessFund.org.