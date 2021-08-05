Public Will Have Restricted Access to Loudoun School Board Meetings
School Board meetings will look a bit different this year, as no spectators will be allowed in the room for public comment. The policy change comes in response to the chaotic June 22 board meeting that resulted in the unruly public being cleared from the boardroom.
The district’s new policies—to be in effect for the board’s Aug. 10 meeting and “and for the foreseeable future”—only permit members of the public who are registered to deliver public comment to enter the board room. Speakers will enter the boardroom in groups of 10. Lines of speakers will form in groups of 10 prior to being admitted to the boardroom.
A spokesman for the district said that there will me limited seating for the business portion of the meeting.
Speakers will not be allowed to bring in a number of items, including “bags and purses, backpacks, food, sticks or rods of any kind, voice enhancement devices, aerosols, noise-making devices, mace, pepper spray, supports for signs or flags, weapons of any kind,” according to the district’s announcement.
A list of pre-registered speakers will be shared at the administrative offices and on the school division website. To speak at the meeting, the public will have to register to speak in person, or virtually, or submit written comments. Registration begins on Aug. 6 and closes at noon on Aug. 10. Walk-up comment will be accepted up until five minutes before the start of the meeting.
Media members are also required to request credentials in advance of the meeting.
Prior to the new procedures being implemented, the boardroom was open to all members of the public to view the public comment session and the meeting.
More information on the district’s updated meeting procedures is available here.
10 thoughts on “Public Will Have Restricted Access to Loudoun School Board Meetings”
Yet another action of a cowardly board! Ignore the will of the electorate, stomp on their right to speech and address government, and then ban citizens from meetings. Is this more Hitler or more Stalin? Can Loudoun Now set up a poll on this?
Bad idea. There should be full public access for a public school system paid for by public taxes.
What a great move by the LCSB!
While the MAGA insurrectionist crew that shut down the last school board meeting will scream about their right to speech being infringed upon it was actually them who shut down the speech of others.
Treating the public and media like convicts. So very ‘progressive.’ Give us the names of the members who voted for this.
This totalitarian thug action should dispel any notion that the school board actually cares about education, our kids, or what the people who pay their salaries think. They’re doubling down in their effort to become the most despised organization in Loudoun. Resign.
Was this new policy voted on in public which is the law? Do they really want to keep the press from seeing the meeting first hand? Where is the general counsel on this and which board members voted against it? 🙂
I can’t help but believe keeping the general public out of a public meeting held by an elected body is unlawful?
So much for freedom of speech, the school boards needs to be sued.
Create a coalition to identify and target individuals who disagree…check. Begin a propaganda campaign with carefully selected, misleading vocabulary…check. Disarm the populace…check. Break them into small, manageable groups…check.
So we can expect more speaking sign-up shenanigans?
I urge the entire SB to resign.
This likely does not portend well for Loudoun students. The Democrats are reportedly conspiring for some rather draconian measures under the new Delta boogeyman, and they are rumored to be planning to shut down schools again in a couple of weeks under pressure from the teachers’ unions. Keeping the public out of public meetings will insulate them from the tremendous blowback Democats are going to get. Hopefully, after all is said and done, we will get educational vouchers for students to use in the future so they can actually get an education.