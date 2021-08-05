Robert E. Tatum, 85

Robert E. Tatum Sr., 85, of Leesburg, VA, died peacefully at home July 7, 2021.

He is survived by his loving wife Nancy Wills Tatum, daughters Rhonda Tatum-Harrell and Jaymie Tatum Crider and spouse Donald Crider.

Also left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren, Ryan Athey, Jacob Athey, Leah Harrell and Camille Crider as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by son Robert E. Tatum Jr., and daughter Julie Tatum-Athey and son-in law Clyde E. Harrell.

Mr. Tatum was a career Air Traffic Controller with the Federal Aviation Administration, Leesburg Center. He retired in 1996.

As per his wishes, there will be no funeral. Arrangements provided by Hall Funeral Home, Purcellville, VA.