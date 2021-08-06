America’s 9/11 Ride Returns to Leesburg on Aug. 20

In what has become one of Leesburg’s most popular late summer traditions, the America’s 9/11 Ride is scheduled to rumble down King Street Friday, Aug. 20.

TheAmerica’s 9/11 Foundation’s annual commemorative motorcycle ride takes hundreds of motorcycle riders from Shanksville, PA, the site of the Flight 93 plane crash, and stops at the Pentagon before ending at the World Trade Center site in honoring the memory of the heroes, volunteers and victims who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The group is expected to enter Leesburg heading south on Rt. 15 Business around 1:15 p.m. and will travel down King Street through the historic downtown. The motorcycles will proceed from South King Street to the Rt. 7/15 Bypass and onto the Dulles Greenway.

King Street will be closed to traffic as the motorcycles pass through town. All King Street intersections will be closed to east-west pedestrian and vehicular cross traffic. The road closures are expected to last 30 to 45 minutes until the motorcycles are clear of town.

Anyone wishing to come downtown, watch, and cheer on the riders as they pass through Leesburg are encouraged to arrive no later than 1 p.m. Parking will be available in several areas around downtown, including the Town Hall Parking Garage, the Church Street parking lot, and the Liberty Street parking lot. Spectators are asked not to hand anything to the motorcycle riders or passengers for safety reasons.



For more information, go to americas911ride.org.