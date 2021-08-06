Loudoun Coalition on Women and Girls Announces Job Fair

The Loudoun Coalition on Women and Girls will host an in-person hiring event on Friday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ida Lee Park Recreation Center.

“Half of the women that took part in our most recent survey reported the need for better employment and workforce connections,” stated coalition chair Angela Mitchell. “We wanted to do something about that gap in service and show the women of Loudoun County that we take their requests for assistance seriously.”

Forty-four percent of survey respondents also cited the need for career counseling and mentorship, so LCWAG has partnered with local workforce development resource providers to offer online Q&A sessions prior to the event. Topics will include successful job search strategies, hiring event tips, and interview best practices.

For employers, the early bird registration fee of $100 is in effect until Aug. 26; the fee after that is $150. There is no registration fee for job seekers, and nonprofits seeking to hire may sign-up for a complimentary space. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Registration and sponsorship information is online atlcwag.org.