Masks On in Leesburg Gov’t Buildings

One day after their county counterparts issued a similar directive, the Town of Leesburg has announced that masks will be required inside its buildings.

Effective Monday, Aug. 9, visitors to town government facilities will be required, regardless of vaccination status, to be masked.

According to a press release, the town is reinstating the mask requirement based on the Loudoun County Health Department’s recommendation. According to the Centers for Disease Control, Loudoun County is experiencing “substantial community transmission” of COVID-19. In areas with high or substantial transmission, the CDC advises that everyone, including those already vaccinated against COVID-19, wear masks in indoor public settings to reduce the spread of the virus.