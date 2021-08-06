Saines Hosts Back-to-School Supply Drive

With students headed back to school in just a few weeks, Supervisor Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) is hosting a school supply drive in the month of August to help families struggling to afford those basic learning supplies.

According to a press release from his office, the goal is to mitigate barriers to learning by ensuring students and families do not worry about having the necessary supplies and tools for a new school year and can instead focus on learning and positive development

In particular, there is a need for:

• Dry erase markers

• Cleaning and COVID supplies (masks, hand sanitizer, tissues, sanitizing wipes, etc.)

• Colored folders with pockets and prongs

• Backpacks and lunch boxes

• Ear buds and headphones

• Hard pencil boxes/cases

• Writing utensils (pre-sharpened #2 pencils, multicolor highlighters, markers, crayons, etc.)

• Glue, glue sticks, and tape

• Paper items (packs of loose-leaf paper, spiral & composition notebooks, index cards, etc.)

• Three-ring binders (between 1”-3”)

Collection boxes are available at the Sterling Library, 22330 S. Sterling Blvd., Suite A117; Daybreak Kitchen & Biscuit Company/Nectar Cocktail Bar, 22455 Davis Drive; and Joe’s Pizzeria, 22360 S. Sterling Blvd., #103.

Businesses interested in hosting an in-house donation drive among staff or hosting a drop-off box can contact Tianni Ivey in Saines’s office at Tianni.Ivey@loudoun.govor by phone at 703-777-0204.