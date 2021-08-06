Two Charged in Firearm Theft

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested two Annandale men in connection with the theft of a firearm that was taken from the front porch of a Round Hill area home.

The theft was reported June 18 at a Furr Road residence.

Detectives identified two suspects and executed a search warrant with the assistance of Fairfax County Police, resulting in the arrests.

Caleb N. Jones, 18, was charged with larceny firearm and conspiracy – larceny firearm and held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. Gian M. Tigani, 21, also was charged with larceny firearm and conspiracy – larceny firearm. He was released on $2,500 bond.