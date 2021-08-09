Dulles Town Center Relaunches Kids’ Programming

Dulles Town Center has announced that it will relaunch its monthly Kids Club programming this month.

From 10 to 11 a.m. on the third Thursday of every month, beginning Aug. 19, the mall’s center court near Starbucks will play host tofamily-friendly entertainment for children ages 2 to 7 years old.

Each event will feature an hour of music, science or magic for children and their families. During the program’s re-launch Aug. 19, there will also be a glitter tattoo artist and giveaways. Upcoming Kids Club events will feature a special performance by Rocknoceros, a science demonstration by Mad Science, and a magic display by Zig Zag the Magic Man.

Each Kids Club event is free and open to the public with no pre-registration required. To learn more, go to shopdullestowncenter.com/events.