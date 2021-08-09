Letter: FW Lillis, Leesburg 

Editor: This is in response to a letter sent to constituents by Del. Dave LaRock. In it, he states that some countries with high rates of vaccinations, are finding that those who are fully vaccinated are more frequently infected than those who are not vaccinated. The Children’s Health Defence is cited as source. This is an anti-vaccination group, which approaches this matter with a strong bias and is therefore unscientific; selecting self-serving studies and avoiding others. That data is flawed.

It seems to me that studies from our CDC concerning our nation would be more applicable—and credible. CDC data show that the number of cases is rising, as well as the number of hospitalizations. And, that the unvaccinated are driving this rise and filling the hospitals. This is current data and demonstrates effectiveness of vaccination.

Del. LaRock’s last sentence is troubling. In it, using the dubious data from the Children’s Health Defence, he questions the effectiveness of the vaccines and asks if the vaccines are to blae for the rising number of infections. If he has scientific proof, he should prepare to show it now. All reputable studies demonstrate protection.

Del. LaRock’s reasoning is troubling, but also irresponsible and dangerous.

We would not be having this discussion if all were vaccinated. Fighting this virus without the vaccine is like fighting a fire without water.

Get the jab.

FW Lillis, Leesburg