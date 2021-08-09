Nighttime Closures Begin on Edwards Ferry Road

Parts of Edwards Ferry Road in Leesburg are closed while crews work to install water and sewer connections to the new Loudoun County District Court building.

The road will be closed between 114 Edwards Ferry Road and East Market Street overnight, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., through Thursday, Aug. 26. Detour signs are in place. The road will remain open Friday and Saturday evenings.

For more information, contact Inspection Supervisor Brian Lloyd at 703-771-2782.