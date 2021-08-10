Leesburg Council Will Explore Town Hall Gun Ban

A majority of Leesburg Town Council is supporting a continued discussion of banning firearms in Town Hall.

On Monday night, the council held a work session discussion on prohibiting firearms in town-owned buildings and property. The topic was broached at the request of Mayor Kelly Burk, with a council majority voicing support at a prior meeting for adding the discussion to a work session agenda.

The discussion drew a packed house in Council Chambers, both with those for and against instituting a firearms ban. A similar scene played out in the county boardroom last spring, when the Board of Supervisors imposed a firearms ban on county-owned properties by a 6-3 vote, along party lines. The City of Alexandria and Arlington and Fairfax counties have also adopted similar ordinances.

Town Attorney Christopher Spera briefed the council Monday on what powers the Virginia State Code gives to localities in restricting individuals from carrying firearms on municipal property, based on changes passed by the General Assembly last year. The restriction may apply to the possession, carrying or transportation of firearms in government-owned buildings; public parks; recreation or community centers; orin any public street, road, alley, or sidewalk or public right-of-way or any other place of whatever nature that is open to the public and is being used by or is adjacent to a permitted event or an event that would otherwise require a permit.

The code also provides localities with the ability to employ security measures designed to prevent violations of an ordinance, including the use of metal detectors and increased security personnel.

Exempt from regulation would be firearms carried by law enforcement, security, or military personnel.

The council members interested in continuing the conversation, however, expressed support for only restricting firearms in one town-owned building—Town Hall.

“I’m not interested in restricting [firearms in] the parks or any other building except this particular building,” Burk said from the council dais. “This is where people come when things have happened that they are not happy with. It’s no secret that those of us who have been around awhile, some of us have been threatened before. While I don’t care to carry a gun, I would like to feel like I’m safe in this building.”

Burk acknowledged that many of those who carry firearms are “law-abiding citizens,” but she made reference to previous encounters and emotional debates during council meetings that were “very, very touchy.”

Councilman Neil Steinberg wanted to explore extending a firearms building to four town buildings—Town Hall, Ida Lee Park Recreation Center, and the town’s two utility plants, the latter two of which are not open to the public. Only Vice Mayor Marty Martinez supported exploring a ban for all four buildings.

Both council members Suzanne Fox and Kari Nacy expressed strong opposition to any firearms ban. Fox said she did not believe that a sign on a door noting a firearms ban would be a deterrent to anyone seeking to commit a crime, and instead would unduly infringe on the Second Amendment rights of the public. She said the entire proposal is premised on the idea that law-abiding gun owners “somehow snap.”

“I feel like what we are suggesting here substantially burdens the fundamental right contained in our Constitution,” she said. “There’s no evidence to suggest that restricting law-abiding citizens’ right to bear arms makes that place safer.”

Fox said she would support looking into enhanced security measures, acknowledging Burk’s statement that public meetings have at times become heated.

Nacy said she would vote against any type of proposed firearms ban, “because it personally affects me as a responsibly armed woman who has been attacked and uses personal protection to ensure that never happens to me again.”

Spera will return to a future council work session with more information on what a firearms prohibition in Town Hall would entail. Should the council move forward with considering such a ban, the public would have a chance to share its feedback, with a formal public hearing scheduled at a council business meeting to discuss a change to the Town Code.

Councilman Ara Bagdasarian was absent for Monday’s worksession.

