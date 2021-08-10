VACo Recognizes Loudoun Conservation Program

The Virginia Association of Counties or VACo has recognized the Loudoun Master Gardeners Site Assessment Program with a 2021 Achievement Award.

Through the program, Master Gardener volunteers assess ponds, landscapes and land bordering streams that, through the years, have grown shady or stagnant and may threaten natural resource conservation during a weather event. Property owners receive a detailed report including options that can help them better maintain their landscape, such as methods for erosion and sediment control. This contributes to the improved health of the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Eroding land and stream banks are a major source of harmful excess sediment that flows to the bay.

“Our department is honored to receive this significant award recognizing the innovative work of our staff and the Master Gardener volunteers,” stated Loudoun County Department of Extension Services Director Stuart Vermaak. “This important program directly impacts the health of the Chesapeake Bay watershed while simultaneously serving the residents of Loudoun County.”

The site assessment program is free to Loudoun County residents, property owners and property managers. More information about the program is available online from theLoudoun County Master Gardeners at loudouncountymastergardeners.org. More information about the Virginia Cooperative Extension-Loudoun is atloudoun.gov/extension.

The Loudoun County program was one of 30 recipients of the 2021 Achievement Awards, for which VACo received 102 submissions. More information is atvaco.org.