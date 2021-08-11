Hamilton Council Approves Crackdown on Untended Properties

The Hamilton Town Council on Monday amended the town ordinance that has long required the owners of vacant properties to keep up with lawn maintenance to extend those regulations to occupied homes.

The change will permit the town to force homeowners to keep grass and weeds below a maximum height of 10 inches.

Under the ordinance, theTown Council may, after reasonable notice, have trash, garbage, refuse, litter, ashes, rubbish and other like substances which might endanger the health of other residents, removed at the property owner’s expense. Civil penalties also may be imposed.