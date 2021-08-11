County Seeks Participants for Fall Farm Tour

The Loudoun Fall Farm Tour will return this year with both virtual and in-person options for the county’s farms and rural businesses. Registration is open for participants.

Committing to the in-person tour requires that farms be open and available to the public between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on October 16-17, while the virtual option may be viewed onLoudounFarms.orgfrom anywhere, any time.

There is no cost to participate, and Loudoun Economic Development will promote all participating farms across its marketing channels. Those interested in having their farm or rural business appear on this year’s tour, should fill out an application atBiz.Loudoun.Gov/FarmTourAppby Aug. 18.