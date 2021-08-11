Health Department Will Host Free Back-to-School COVID Testing Event

In an effort to make the return to school as safe as possible, the Health Department will host a COVID-19 testing event on Monday, Aug. 16 at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park from 1 to 6 p.m.

“The timing of this event will allow many families who may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus to determine whether they are infected and also to complete isolation with minimum impact on class attendance,” Dr. David Goodfriend, Loudoun County Health Director, said.

The event, which will offer PCR tests, is free and open to people of all ages. No identification is required. The Health Department recommends that people register for testing in advance to avoid a wait.

To register or learn more, go to Loudoun.gov/COVIDtesting.