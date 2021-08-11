Jingle Jam, Oktoberfest Canceled

As some of the county’s most favored community traditions are returning following a year of pandemic crowd limitations, it was announced this week that two will not. Lovettville’s Oktoberfest and Leesburg’s Jingle Jam have been called off again this year.

In announcing the decision to call off its large community event planned for late September, the Lovettsville Town Council cited the uncertainty surrounding rising COVID-19 infections and financial concerns that would stem from a possible last-minute cancellation if the public health situation worsens. The town has offered to support the efforts of town businesses if they choose to plan their own Oktoberfest festivities. Those interested should reach out to the Town at clerk@lovettsvilleva.gov and OktoberfestCommittee@lovettsvilleva.gov.

The cancellation of Jingle Jam—a holiday concert by an all-star band of musicians with Loudoun ties—also was based on the growing uncertainty over the virus.

“It was a decision based on many factors, which included mainly the unknown trajectory of the pandemic, the variants, the vaccination rate and its effectiveness 5 months from now,” founder Stilson Greene said, noting that the safety of the performers and audience was paramount.

The Jingle Jam 2022 production will come under the direction of band leader Todd Wright, as Greene plans to step down from his leadership role with the event.

“He and the entire Jingle Jam Band are 100% committed to keep the quality and integrity of the show while upping the entertainment stakes every year,” Greene said.