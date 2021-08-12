Cathy J. White, 1951-2021

Cathy J. White was born August 29, 1951 to Carmen and Norma Nohre in Spring Grove, Minnesota.

The eldest of three children, she valued loving devotion and service to family from a young age. She spent formative years living in Brussels during her father’s post with the USDA Foreign Service, which gave her first-hand access to history and culture. She and her family eventually settled in Virginia, where she lived for most of her adult life.

She married Ralph E. White, Jr., raised two children, and “adopted” many of their friends as a surrogate mother, assuming the nickname Momma White. Cathy spent much of her career working in information analysis at Boeing and SAIC, where she made many lifelong friends. Cathy dedicated her life to serving and caring for her children, her family, her church community, and her grandchildren. She was happiest when spending time with her loved ones; celebrating their successes, commiserating their losses, and quality time spent over holidays, meals, game shows, golf, and vacations at the beach. She instilled in her children a love of music (from Bluegrass gospel to The Beatles) and storytelling (from Star Trek/Star Wars to Nora Roberts). A voracious reader, her personal library is a tribute to the worlds she visited and lives she lived. Her love of trivia and game shows was testament to her love of knowledge.

She leaves behind the legacy of being the unbeaten Trivial Pursuit Champion in perpetuity. She is survived by her grandchildren Abby and Alex, daughter Dawn Driscoll (husband Jeff), son David White (wife Laura), mother Norma Nohre, sister Debra Wenk (husband John), brother Mark (wife Toni), nieces Jessica Nohre and Susannah Mengel (husband Craig), nephews Brian Clifford (wife Sharri) and Erik Nohre (wife Denise), grandnephews Mason, Connor, William, grandniece Carmen, granddog Roxie and grandcat Molly.

She is preceded in death by her father, Carmen Nohre, and ex-husband, Ralph White, Jr.

Cathy was called home to the Lord on July 7, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer and with her children at her side.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 605 W. Market Street, Leesburg, VA 20175.