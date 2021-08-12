David Frederick Betcher, 1951-2021

On Friday, July 30, 2021, David Frederick Betcher, went home to be with his Heavenly Father.

David was born December 19, 1951, in Paterson, New Jersey to Fred and Josephine Betcher. On March 4, 1999, David was reborn with the ‘gift of life’, a new heart, at Inova Fairfax Hospital.

David leaves behind his wife (Renee), daughters (Kimberly and Megan), son, (Matthew), sister (Linda), brother (Jeff), and their families.

David attended Pequannock Township High School in Pompton Plains, New Jersey. He would later attend Colorado State University where he graduated with a B.S. in Business Marketing. This would lead him to a career in telecommunications sales management. He spent much of his career at Northern Telecom, Inc. and Siemens Communications.

David is remembered for his kind and gentle spirit. He lived a strong faith, and remained positive and hopeful no matter the circumstance. He proved to be a great inspiration to many others during his life journey.

A celebration to honor David’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Cornerstone Chapel, 650 Battlefield Pkwy SE, Leesburg, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in David’s memory to the Inova Heart & Vascular Institute, 8110 Gatehouse Road, Suite 200 East, Falls Church, VA 22042-1210 or online at Inova Heart & Vascular Institute (IHVI) https://support.inova.org/page/3747/donate/1?locale=en-US.