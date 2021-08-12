Round Hill Plans Study of Potential Villages Annexation

While Round Hill leaders continue to eye options for a series of annexations to expand the town’s boundaries in phases, the impacts of annexing the entire Village at Round Hill development will get a detailed, third-party study.

The study was requested by the Round Hill Owners Association, the HOA of the 1,200-home community that bounds the town on three sides. The Berkley Group, a consultant firm comprised of former town managers and county administrators, will be asked to provide a detailed analysis of cost and benefits Villages residents would expect from annexation.

The council is considering expanding the town boundary, starting with an effort to bring the Sheriff’s Office Western Loudoun substation and the lot for the future fire/rescue station on West Loudoun Street into the town limits. However, any effort to bring in the Villages property has been viewed as a longer-term endeavor.

Today, the town has about 250 homes and approximately 650 residents. If the full area served by the town’s utility system ultimately is annexed, Round Hill would be Loudoun’s third largest town, behind only Leesburg and Purcellville.

“We have previously shared that we believe it would be best to include the entirety of the Villages in any single boundary line adjustment, rather than adjusting boundaries by individual streets or neighborhoods in a gradual process. This is a position that we maintain. If it is determined that a boundary line adjustment is beneficial to Villages residents, then it is a benefit that all should enjoy at once,” the Round Hill Owners Association board wrote in its letter requesting the study.

The next step is for the town staff to develop a task order to outline the scope of the Berkley Group’s work.