Loudoun Parents Raise Awareness for Rare Neurological Speech Disorder

Loudouners are leading the charge for the D.C. Walk for Apraxia this year, which brings awareness to the rare speech disorder that impairs a person’s ability to motor plan movements necessary for speech.

Organizers hope to connect as many people as possible to resources and education ahead of the Sept. 26 event. Proceeds from the walk will go to Apraxia Kids, a nonprofit that raises awareness of the condition and provides educational resources and therapies to affected families. This year’s walk will take place virtually because of COVID-19, and Loudouners will lace up to walk for Apraxia in their own neighborhoods.

Kortney Mason, one of the D.C. walk’s organizers, has been bringing her son, Huxley, to Ashburn-based Apraxia expert Pooja Aggarwal for years. The treatment has been life-changing.

“We are lucky to have one of the best experts in the nation right here in Ashburn. … Huxley is well aware his words are bumpy, they get stuck, and he can’t say nearly as much as he would like to,” Mason said.

Huxley went from not speaking at all as a 3-year-old, to thriving in kindergarten and speaking in full sentences.

“These children spend countless hours in various therapies, working tirelessly to find their voice. The Walk for Apraxia is a day when we come together as a community to celebrate the mountains these amazing children have and continue to climb,” she said.

Mason is organizing this year’s even alongside fellow Apraxia parent, Jennifer Thompson, of Ashburn.

For more information about the walk, go toapraxia-kids.org/walk-for-apraxia-splash-page/