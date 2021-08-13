Potter to Receive Tower of Dulles Award

The Committee for Dulles has named John E. “Jack” Potter as the 2021 recipient of its Tower of Dulles award.

The award is presented annually to individuals or organizations whose service provides for the betterment of Dulles Airport and the Dulles economic corridor.

Potter has served as president and CEO of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority since 2011. He is credited with achieving steady growth in passenger counts, increases in nonstop flights to and from international destinations, and lower enplanement costs to make Dulles more competitive with other major airports.

The award will be presented during the committee’s 55thanniversary gala on Nov. 5.

For details, go to committeefordulles.org.