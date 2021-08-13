Rezoning Sought for Historic Masonic Lodge

The owners of theHamilton Masonic Lodgeon South Rogers Street are seeking a rezoning to allow some more typical commercial uses that can help maintain the historic structure.

Green Property Management has asked the change the zoning from Light Industrial—the last piece of industrially zoned land in town—to C2 Retail Sales and Services. In a letter to the council, the owners note that the property isn’t well suited for industrial use and allowing more typical commercial uses would better help achieve the Town Plan’s community development goals. Additionally, they said more than $100,000 has been spent in past few years to maintain and improve the structure.

The three-story brick building is listed on the state and national registers of historic places. It was built in 1873 and served as a Masonic meeting hall and then a school for grades 1-12 until the 1920s.

The Town Council voted to accept the application for a Comprehensive Plan amendment and rezoning and refer them to the Planning Commission for review.