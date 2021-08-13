Wedding Loft Launches Incubator

The downtown Leesburg co-working space A Wedding Loft has launched a sister company called AWL Creative.

AWL Creative is a female-focused business incubator with creative spaces, business education and resources designed to address the lack of professional spaces and business services designed for women.

“After our proof-of-concept open house, it was quite evident that what we were providing for wedding professionals at A Wedding Loft was actually needed by women business owners in general. Women who weren’t in the wedding industry would ask if they could join our membership or rent our spaces,” Founder Barbara Kriss said. “We want to be the go-to work space for female entrepreneurs from all industries, but also not lose our wedding following, hence the launch of AWL Creative.”

AWL Creative plans a Sept. 12 open house to celebrate the new membership launch.

Learn more at aweddingloft.com/memberships-new.