Bicyclist Injured In Ashburn Hit-and-Run

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist seriously injured at 1 a.m. in Ashburn.

The victim, an adult male, was riding an electric bicycle at the intersection of Farmingdale Drive and Ashburn Farm Parkway when he was hit by a vehicle. A neighbor heard a loud noise and found the victim. The victim was taken to Reston Hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the car. While there is not yet a vehicle description, the suspect vehicle possible has a damaged windshield and hood.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Investigator T. Alpy of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-777-1021.