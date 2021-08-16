Batter Up: Ashburn Crumbl Opens for Business

By Aili Hou

“Welcome to Crumbl!” is the first thing guests will hear as soon as they walk through the front doors of the newest location of the cookie franchise that celebrated its grand opening in Ashburn Village Shopping Plaza on Aug. 13.

It is the Loudoun’s second Crumbl, following a location in Leesburg—meaning area residents have already had the chance to sample some of Crumbl’s fresh hand-made cookies, ranging from flavor combos like Hazelnut Sea Salt to classic staples such as Milk Chocolate Chip. Crumbl’s menu rotates flavors each week to give customers a vast array of choices to explore.

This Ashburn location is owned by Virginia native and former history teacher Joel Frary, who was inspired to open a Crumbl in the area after first getting a taste of their cookies in Texas. His wife and his brother, who serves as the store manager, also work with him to manage the enterprise.

Although they have just opened shop, Frary and his team have big ambitions for how Crumbl will continue to grow. They are looking to offer catering for large parties as well as local events, to name a few.

“Especially as a franchise, we’re always looking to partner with people in our community,” Frary said. “Whether it’s businesses here or just around the community that have events they want cookies at.”

Crumbl is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and from 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information or to place an order, go to crumblcookies.com.