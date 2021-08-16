Loudoun Posts 35% Growth in Census Count

Loudoun County continued to set the pace for growth in the Commonwealth during the past decade, adding enough population to rank as Virginia’s fourth most populous county.

According to U.S. Census figures released Aug. 12, Loudoun’s population increased from 312,311 to 420,959 since the 2010 census—a state-leading 35% growth rate.

While adding an average of just over 900 new residents per month during the decade, Loudoun surpassed Chesterfield County to rank as the commonwealth’s fourth-largest county, trailing Fairfax, Virginia Beach and Prince William.

Although Loudoun led the state in percentage of growth, it recorded 34,000 fewer new residents than during previous decade. In the 2000 Census, the county’s population was reported at 169,599.

Overall, Virginia’s population grew by 7.9% during the past decade. The national average was 4.7%.

The census population counts will be used by Virginia’s newly created redistricting commission to draw new district lines for the House of Delegates, state Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. The panel has 45 days to create the state district boundaries and 60 for the federal seats.

Also, the Loudoun Board of Supervisors will redraw the local election district lines, affecting the voting for the next county board and School Board in 2023.