Purcellville Sets Sept. 13 Deadline for Pullen House Bids

The Purcellville Town Council is taking offers to buy the Pullen House.

After years of discussion, the council in January voted to put the property, at 301 S. 20th St., on the market. The formal bid solicitation was posted Aug. 16. The town will accept sealed bids until 10 a.m. Sept. 13.

Interested bidders will be permitted to participate in a site visit Aug. 23, starting at 9 a.m.

The property, located adjacent to Firemans Field and across the street from Town Hall, is comprised of two separate lots, with one 15,661 square feet and the other 5,831 square feet. As a whole, the property consists of .51 acres.

The town purchased the property in 2011 for $175,00 with plans for overflow parking, development of a pocket park, a storage location for special events equipment, or other income-generating opportunities. This year, the property was assessed at $264,300.

The council in January stated an intent to get at least $330,000 for the property, but no minimum bid was included in the final bid solicitation.