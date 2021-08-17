High-Speed Chase Ends in Hillsboro

A State Police chase that began as a stop for speeding on the Dulles Greenway ended on the eastern edge of Hillsboro on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the State Police, shortly before 2 p.m. Aug. 17a trooper initiated a traffic stop on a westbound Chevrolet Silverado traveling at 83 miles per hour on the Dulles Greenway. The driver pulled onto the shoulder and stopped.

During the traffic stop, the driver put the vehicle back in gear and sped away. A pursuit was initiated.

The pickup continued west on the Greenway and continued onto Rt. 7 and then Rt. 9. The pickup struck two other vehicles during the chase. After striking the second vehicle at the roundabout on the eastern end of Hillsboro, the driver fled intoa field behind the Stoneybrook Farm & Market.

He was apprehended with the help of the Sheriff’s Office a short time later.

The driver, a 28-year-old man from Harpers Ferry, WV, was transported to the Inova Loudoun Cornwall Emergency Room for a mental health evaluation.

There were no injuries reported in the other two crashes.