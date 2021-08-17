Letter: Chris Stevenson, Purcellville

Editor: If 2020 taught me anything it is that the two Americas, created when some children of God mercilessly and contemptuously purchased, oppressed, and sold other children of God, have persisted.

Today, these two Americas may be less formidable and distinct than those of 1855 or 1925 or 1985—through the great suffering and sacrifice of humankind and the providence of God progress has been made—but some of that “two-ness” remains.

In my opinion, it is our shared burden to see the two become one.

And so I write in support of the county school system’s efforts to eradicate any systemic racism they find using the tools available to them, including understanding critical race theory enough to utilize any of its ideas that may help. It isappropriate to acknowledge that the house we have inherited, built by others, has broken things and needs renovation. It does not follow that we must raze it or hate the builders; we are grateful for the shelter it has provided so far.

I also urge the School Board to be professional, reasonable, transparent, and careful in this delicate work, and to remain open to revisions as they go so that the solutions don’t contribute to the problem.

We read of a prophecy to “make them one nation … and they shall be no more two nations, neither shall they be divided … any more at all”: God wants us to be of one heart and of one mind, which will necessitate imagining American lives we have not lived. Linking arms with each other we can cross the river together, and touch the promised land.

Chris Stevenson, Purcellville