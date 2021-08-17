Loudoun Brewers Score Big at Virginia Craft Beer Cup Competition

The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild on Monday announced the 2021 Virginia Craft Beer Cup winners, with several Loudoun breweries bringing home medals.

This year’s competition was managed by Head Judge Charlie Harr and featured 283 beers entered by 95 independent craft breweries in 20 categories. Judging took place last month at Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn. It was a record number of entries for the largest statewide competition in the U.S.

“The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild and Virginia Craft Beer Cup’s 10th Anniversary is an amazing milestone,” Guild Chairwoman Janell Zurschmeide, of Bluemont’s Dirt Farm Brewing. “Celebrating the 2021 Cup competitors and winners with friends and colleagues is a fitting tribute to our members’ commitment to amazing independent craft beer.”

The top award for a Loudoun Brewery went to Dynasty Brewing Company, which placed third overall in the Best of Show Category with its 838 Stout after winning the top prize in the stout category.

Where Loudoun brewers really excelled was in the pale ale category—sweeping the top prizes. Newcomer Lost Barrel Brewing took first place with its Farm Ale. Wheatland Spring Farm+Brewery’s Westerly took second place. Old Ox Brewery’s Ernest Cream Ale won third.

Other Loudoun winners were:

Sweetwater Tavern, first place amber ale for its Great American Restaurants Pale Ale

Sweetwater Tavern, first place bock for its Sidewinder Bock

Dirt Farm Brewing, second place for its Fluster Cluck

Bear Chase Brewing Company, second place Kolsch for its Kodiak Kolsch

Wheatland Spring Farm+Brewery, second place pilsner for its Found Artifacts

Rocket Frog Brewing Company, thirds place pilsner for its Zaba

Black Hoof Brewing, first place porter for its Duck Blind Baltic Porter

Old Ox Brewery, third place porter for its Black Ox

Sweetwater Tavern, third place stout for its High Desert Imperial Stout

Beltway Brewing Company, second place strong ale for its Art in Execution

Learn more at vacraftbeer.comandvacraftbrewersguild.com.