RoadRunner Celebrates New Leesburg HQ

The new home of Road Runner Wrecker Service is the culmination of five years of planning, and almost 30 years of hard work.

Owner David Butcher recalled how he started his business in 1992 with one used tow truck and a cell phone. Fast forward 29 years, Road Runner now boasts 65 employees, with plans to hire 10 to 15 more once the company settles into its new headquarters at 19431 Samuels Mill Court in Leesburg.

The 20,000-square-foot facility sits on four-and-a-half acres, and will consolidate the company’s operations from Sterling and Purcellville into one location. In addition to housing its towing fleet, the property will house a truck wash, the first of its kind in Northern Virginia, Butcher said. He pointed to the winter months, when pretreatment on roads can wreak havoc on trucks. The truck wash process includes an undercarriage wash to treat the wear and tear, and a reverse-osmosis process that provides a spot-free rinse.

The center also will be equipped to perform preventative maintenance and Virginia state inspections on large trucks.

“Like the Jiffy Lube of big trucks,” Butcher said, ideal for work on large trucks from a Ford F350 with dual rear wheels on up. Tractor trailers, dump trucks, and fleet trucks will all be able to be washed and serviced at Road Runner’s new digs. Road Runner also operates two service trucks for roadside truck repair.

Butcher said the location is an ideal spot for Road Runner.

“We can respond anywhere in Loudoun County in less than 30 minutes,” he said.

The company has earned a reputation in the area for its ability to provide specialized services, with three rotator trucks, nine heavy wreckers, and five tractor trailers for moving specialty equipment.The Wreckmaster 8/9-R certification is considered elite in the industry, and Road Runner boasts four of the state’s five operators among its employees.

The company is inviting the public to check out its new headquarters during a grand opening celebration Saturday, Aug. 21, from 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. The day’s festivities will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.; self-guided tours; truck and equipment displays; food trucks; and giveaways. For more on the company, go to roadrunnerwreckerservice.com

David Butcher, president of Road Runner Wrecker Service, and his staff stand in front of his company’s new headquarters just outside of the Town of Leesburg. [Douglas Graham/Loudoun Now]