2 Vie for Purcellville Council Seat

The ballot is set for Purcellville’s Nov. 2 special election to fill a vacant seat on the Town Council.

Sean MacDonald and Erin Rayner qualified for the ballot by the Aug. 13 filing deadline. On June 11, they were among the five candidates interviewed by the council to complete the unexpired term of Ted Greenly, who moved out of town in May. After a closed-door meeting with the candidates, the council opted not to make an interim appointment, leaving the choice to the voters in November.

The winner of the special election will finish Greenly’s term, which expires June 30, 2022. The seat also will be on the ballot in the May 2022 election for a new four-year term starting July 1, 2022.

Rayner, a resident of the Mayfair neighborhood, ran for the Town Council in the 2018 election, garnering more than 1,000 votes but coming in fourth in a field of five candidates. She works as the executive director of former Congresswoman Barbara Comstock’s Program for Women in Leadership at George Mason University and serves on the boards of a number of business and community organizations, including the Purcellville Business Association.

MacDonald, a resident of the Village Case neighborhood, works for the Department of Homeland Security in the counterterrorism field. When applying to be considered for the Town Council appointment in June, he also expressed interest in serving the town on its Planning Commission, Community Policing Advisory Committee or Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

The 2018 election featured two slates of candidates and that political dichotomy will continue in November.

In that race, Rayner campaigned on a slate with mayoral candidateBeverly Chiasson and criticized the council’s management of the utility system and town staff. MacDonald is running with the support of Mayor Kwasi Fraser and members of his 2018 slate, councilmenStan Milan and ChrisBertaut who have criticized their challengers as being pro-development.