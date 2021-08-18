34 Loudoun Companies Make Inc. 5000 List

The annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country was announced Tuesday, and included 34 businesses headquartered or licensed in Loudoun County.

The rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over the previous three years. Five Loudoun companies cracked the Inc. 500 list.

Chantilly-based Informed XP topped Loudoun’s list of companies, in 100th place, with 3,910% growth over the past three years, ranking fourth in the D.C. region and fifth in Virginia. Founded in 2005, Informed XP is a certified women and minority-owned small business.

“IXP is honored to be recognized in the Inc. 5000,” Informed XP Founder and Principal Tina Williams stated. “As a nimble, small business, we work relentlessly to pursue better experiences through human-centered design. Our goal is to make technology work for people and not the other way around.”

Informed XP was followed on the Inc. 500 list by Centurion Consulting Group at 262, Gravy Analytics at 263, Core One Solutions at 314 and WheelsOnsite USA at 352.

Three of those companies were also on the list last year, with WheelsOnSite USA making the list for a Loudoun record eighth-straight year. Founded in late 2011, WheelsOnSite USA has made the list every year of eligibility.

“Our whole team understands that we’ve been recognized a lot of times…that we’ve had this success,” COO Mark Zavacky stated. “The success that we had is really the reward to our employees. They have a huge sense of pride in that. It fuels what we do every day.”

In total, 23 Loudoun businesses had made the list in previous years, including companies like Marathon TS, Cynet Health, Xgility, Lynker Technologies and Unanet. And Loudoun’s list of 2021 Inc. 5000 companies also included 11 newcomers, a fresh cohort of businesses on the rise in Loudoun.

“To be so well represented on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list is a reflection of Loudoun’s strong economy and the resilience of our businesses,” Loudoun Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer stated. “We couldn’t be prouder of the 34 companies that made the list and look forward to celebrating their success, both now and in the years to come.”